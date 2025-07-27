IndiGo flight's delay sparks outrage, passengers flag safety concerns: ‘Plane making sounds’

Chaos unfolded onboard a Mumbai-Varanasi Indigo flight late Saturday evening after the aircraft faced a two hour-delay in take-off. The flight, carrying 176 passengers, was facing technical snag.(HT Photo)

In a purported video being circulated on social media, passengers can be seen agitated while the flight crew is trying to pacify them. The crew can be seen requesting passengers to be seated patiently while the ground staff completed the checks for the aircraft.

At one point, the airhostess says that filming inside the aircraft was not allowed. However, the passengers retort saying that recording the video was important, and citing safety concerns in the aircraft.

The flight, carrying 176 passengers, was facing technical snag. According to flightradar24, the flight 6E 5028 took off from the Mumbai airport at 9.53 pm, over two hours after its departure time. It landed in Varanasi at 11.40 pm.

“Your flight has not taken off for the past hour, aircraft making sounds and you are telling us that shooting a video is not allowed?” a passenger questioned.

Another asked, “Does our life have no value?”

Following this, the airhostess folds her hands and tells the fliers that all checks on the aircraft had been completed. The remark further enraged the passengers, who asked why the checks were being done after boarding.

"What if something happens in the air? Who will take that risk?" a passenger asked.

The passengers also demand an “alternate solution”, saying that the crew members should also cooperate with them. “You (crew) expect us to cooperate with you. You guys should also cooperate with us,” the passengers said.

Pilot reassures passengers, clarifies safety concerns

Following this, the pilot of the aircraft asked the passengers to sit down, adding that the doors would not be closed till the passengers were satisfied.

“Let's talk, but please sit down. We will not close the door till you are satisfied, but please sit down. Let us clarify all the doubts,” the pilot, Captain Urvashi, said.

The pilot assured the passengers that the flight was ready for take-off in ten minutes, and said they had faced the delay because every system was checked thoroughly.

“If you do not resort to chaos, I guarantee you we will all reach Varanasi,” the pilot said, while some of the passengers chanted “Har Har Mahadev”.

“You have to trust me that if there was any issue, I would not fly this plane,” Captain Urvashi said, adding that the aircraft was fit to fly.