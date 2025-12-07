IndiGo forms Crisis Management Group; to operate 1,650 flights today

New Delhi: The Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to deal with the ongoing flight cancellations and delays, the airline said on Sunday. New Delhi, Dec 07 (ANI): Stranded passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal- 1 in New Delhi amid IndiGo flight cancellations on Sunday. (ANI)

The group, it said, consists of chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, board directors Gregg Saretsky and Mike Whitaker, and Amitabh Kant along with its chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers.

“The Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by our customers and to ensure refunds on cancellation and offer waivers on cancellation/ rescheduling during the period of crisis,” the airline said on Sunday.

According to IndiGo, the decision was taken during a Board-only session held on the first day the disruptions began. Earlier that day, the Board had received a detailed briefing from the management on the nature and extent of the crisis, it said.

The airline said that the CMG has since been meeting regularly to monitor the situation, with the management providing continuous updates on efforts to restore normal operations. The airline added that there have also been multiple telephonic discussions with other Board members who are not part of the group.

The airline also said that it was establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network.

“The first step to this was taken yesterday, today next steps have been taken on this with lesser cancellations and a higher On Time Performance. Also, cancellations were made at an earlier stage, allowing us to inform our customers timelier,” it said.

The airline claimed that its teams were working relentlessly to stabilise operations, with a primary focus of providing an enhanced travel experience for its customers.

“We are making very significant progress in restoring our flight schedules and strengthening our customer support systems,” the airline stated.

“Today, December 7 we are on track to operate over 1650 flights, up from ~1500 yesterday. On Time performance 75%, up from 30% yesterday. Refund and Luggage process in full action, both for direct bookings and indirect bookings,” the airline said.

To be sure, the airline operates around 2,200 daily flights.

We continue to urge our customers to check the latest flight status..before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to improve our operations. For refund assistance, please visit https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or contact our customer support.

“Growing confidence for stabilization of the network by 10th December, earlier communicated timeline was between 10 and 15 December. We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers,” the airline said.