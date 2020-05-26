e-paper
IndiGo grounds Chennai-Coimbatore flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

IndiGo grounds Chennai-Coimbatore flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

This is the first case of a passenger testing positive for Covid-19 after the domestic flight services resumed on Monday.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 21:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Mint file photo)
         

IndiGo on Tuesday grounded the crew of Chennai-Coimbatore flight after a passenger travelling on-board was found to be coronavirus positive.

This is the first case of a passenger testing positive for Covid-19 after the domestic flight services resumed on Monday.

The passenger, who was on-board the Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight 6E 381, has been sent on quarantine at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore. As a precautionary measure, the crew members that operated on the flight have been grounded for 14 days, IndiGo said in a statement.

“The passenger was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission,” the statement said.

“The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff,” IndiGo said.

India on Monday resumed air travel across the country after grounding the flight services for two months as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus. Several states have announced varied quarantine and self-isolation rules for the passengers arriving.

