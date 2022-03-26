Home / India News / IndiGo introduces 20 new domestic flights on several routes. Details here
IndiGo introduces 20 new domestic flights on several routes. Details here

The flights have been introduced on various routes including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.
IndiGo adds more flights on domestic routes(Representative Photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:00 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

IndiGo on Saturday said it would introduce 20 new flights from March 27 under its summer schedule.

The country's largest airline will be introducing 20 exclusive routes as well as re-commence 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow. These will be effective from March 27.

In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.

"We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network... We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

