IndiGo issues travel advisory for Mumbai as flights impacted due to heavy rain

IndiGo Airlines on Friday issued a travel advisory asking all passengers to check their flight status as Mumbai was facing air traffic congestion amid heavy rainfall lashing the city. Representational image: Indigo airlines posted on X asking their passengers to keep an eye on their flight status as Mumbai is facing air traffic congestion (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“Flights are impacted due to heavy rains and air traffic congestion in Mumbai. Do keep a tab on the flight status. Wishing you happy and safe travels!” the airline posted on X.

Hindustan Times reported that more passengers are affected by delays in flights than ever before. IndiGo, once known for being ‘on time’ has now slipped in performance due to delayed departures as well.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Saturday in Mumbai, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for the city. Rains across the city in the early morning, have caused major traffic congestion and waterlogging on ground.

The IMD has forecast very intense spells of rainfall in isolated places of the Mumbai district for the next 3-4 hours in a post on X. Colaba recorded 86 mm and Santa Cruz recorded 115.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on July 11 and 8:30 am on July 12.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra as well as the Konkan region.

Earlier in the week, Mumbai experienced intense rainfall, leading to major waterlogging and flooding of suburban railway stations, with 170 mm of rain being recorded in 3 hours.

Schools and colleges were shut and the legislative assembly session was also adjourned. As moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue till July 15, the Shinde government's disaster management control room will be in charge of managing civic services.