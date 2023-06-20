IndiGo’s order is larger than the fleet India had in 2014: Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday hailed the deal signed between IndiGo and airplane manufacturer Airbus saying that India has set another landmark in the civil aviation sector. IndiGo on Monday announced placing a firm order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus. (Jyotiraditya M Scindia | Facebook)

IndiGo on Monday announced placing a firm order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus.

The order comprises a mix of A320 neo, A321 neo, and A321 xlr aircraft.

“IndiGo’s order is larger than the fleet that India had in 2014. India has set another landmark with this largest ever recorded order by a carrier with any aircraft manufacturer in the world,” Scindia said.

He also said that the airline sector grew from a fleet size of 400 in 2014, registering a 75% growth to a present fleet size of 700.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiGo, on Monday had said that an order book now of almost 1,000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India.

By placing an order of 500 aircraft, IndiGo surpassed Air India’s order of 470 aircraft that it had placed in March this year.

“This landmark transaction is close to the heels of the Air India order. India has set another landmark with this largest ever recorded order by a carrier with any aircraft manufacturer around the world. This order will act as an economic and employment multiplier,” Scindia said.

These aircraft, IndiGo said, will start getting delivered between 2030 and 2035.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totalling 480 aircraft which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2030.

Commenting on the supply chain issues, Scindia said, “We have clearly experienced the supply chain issues which are being faced by aircraft manufacturers and engine manufacturers. But I’m quite confident that as COVID has receded, those supply chain issues, over the next few months, will certainly be on the path toward resolution.”

