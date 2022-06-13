IndiGo transports heart from Vadodara to Mumbai, helps save patient's life

Budget carrier IndiGo successfully transported a live organ last week, from Vadodara to Mumbai, the airline revealed on Monday, adding that the operation was carried out well within the stipulated time limit of three hours for a live organ transfer.

“IndiGo, India's largest carrier, successfully transferred a donated heart on flight 6E 6734 on June 7, 2022. Our team safely transferred the live heart from an operation theatre (OT) in Vadodara to the Global Hospitals OT in Mumbai in 2 hours 22 minutes,” the Gurugram-headquartered carrier noted in a statement.

Giving further details of the exercise, IndiGo said the team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a Vadodara hospital to harvest the heart. “The organ was then transferred to Mumbai for a successful transport, thus saving a life,” the statement read.

Congratulating his team, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the company was ‘honoured’ to have helped save a life. "Every life is precious, and we appreciate the opportunity to have contributed to saving one. I would also like to congratulate our airport staff at Vadodara and Mumbai and crew members who contributed to this effort,” the release quoted Dutta as saying.

Meanwhile, Anoop Lawrence, senior GM (operations), Global Hospitals, conveyed ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to IndiGo for its ‘selfless support.’ In a statement, Lawrence said, “We take immense pride in partnering with IndiGo for safe, swift, and smooth transfers of organs to Mumbai. We sincerely thank the team once again and eagerly look forward towards their continuous support forever.”

Last month too, on May 20, the airline transported live organs - a pair of lungs - from Pune to Hyderabad. For this, a green corridor was created in the two cities, and the company worked closely with the Pune Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) teams to ensure safe transfer of the lungs.

