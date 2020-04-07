e-paper
Home / India News / Arunachal man crosses into China looking for herbs, returns after 19-day detention

Arunachal man crosses into China looking for herbs, returns after 19-day detention

Togley Singkam (21) had reportedly crossed over to the Tibet autonomous region of China on March 19 while collecting herbs along the Indo-China border area in the remote Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:26 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Indian and Chinese soldiers at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.
Indian and Chinese soldiers at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.(PTI FILE  PHOTO )
         

A 21-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh who crossed over to China in search of herbs last month and was detained by Chinese authorities was brought back after 19 days on Tuesday after the Indian Army intervened.

Togley Singkam had reportedly crossed over to the Tibet autonomous region of China on March 19 while collecting herbs along the Indo-China border area in the remote Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh along with two other friends

He was picked up the same day Chinese security agencies while his friends managed to escape.

“When the incident came to light, the Indian Army immediately swung into action and approached the Chinese side using the established border management mechanism,” the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Owing to peace and tranquillity in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on April 7,” it added.

According to the army, the youth has been placed under quarantine in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and will be handed over to his family after 14 days.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one coronavirus case so far.

