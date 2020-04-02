e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus Update: Arunachal’s first Covid-19 case is also a Tablighi Jamaat attendee

Coronavirus Update: Arunachal’s first Covid-19 case is also a Tablighi Jamaat attendee

Three states in the northeast haven’t reported any coronavirus case yet.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:58 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Test results of six others who had attended the religious meet in Nizamuddin before returning to Arunachal are awaited
Test results of six others who had attended the religious meet in Nizamuddin before returning to Arunachal are awaited(ANI Photo)
         

Arunachal Pradesh became the fourth state in the northeast to record a case of coronavirus on Thursday morning with a 31-year-old man from Wakro in Lohit district, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi, testing positive.

The northeast region now has a total of 20 Covid-19 patients—18 of them linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

“Seven people from Arunachal Pradesh had attended the Nizamuddin event. Test result for one of them, which was carried out at ICMR lab in Dibrugarh, Assam, has come positive for Covid-19,” state health minister Alo Libang told HT.

Of the seven suspects, one is from Lohit district and the rest are from Namsai. All of them had returned to Arunachal Pradesh on March 19 after attending the congregation held between March 13 and March 15.

“The person found positive is a 31-year-old from Wakro in Lohit district. The patient, as well as 6 others who travelled with him, are in quarantine at present. Test results of the six others are awaited,” Libang said.

Arunachal Pradesh doesn’t have a testing facility for Covid-19 at present and samples from the state are tested at ICMR, Dibrugarh in Assam. Till Wednesday, 58 samples had been collected in the state and sent for testing.

The first Covid-19 positive case in the northeast was detected in Manipur, when a 23-year-old student who returned from UK was found positive. It was followed by a 50-year-old pastor from Mizoram who had returned from the Netherlands last month.

Assam with 16 positive cases has the highest number of patients in the region. All of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering last month. On Wednesday, Manipur reported its second positive case—a person who had attended the Delhi congregation.

No positive case has been recorded in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya yet.

tags
top news
Live: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
Live: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara Bhasker

don't miss

latest news

india news