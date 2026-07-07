Indonesia confers highest honour, ‘Bintang Adipurna’, on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received Indonesia's highest honour – ’Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ – in his ongoing visit to the country, Indonesian Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, Presidential Palace, in Jakarta, (@MEAIndia/X )

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The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia “Medal of Honour" is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.

PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday at the start of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand and is focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defence, technology and critical minerals with India’s key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

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{{^usCountry}} After PM Modi’s special aircraft was escorted by F-16 and Su-30 combat jets of the Indonesian Air Force when it entered the country’s airspace, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received the prime minister on his arrival in Jakarta, along with four ministers as a special gesture. PM's strategic Indonesia visit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After PM Modi’s special aircraft was escorted by F-16 and Su-30 combat jets of the Indonesian Air Force when it entered the country’s airspace, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received the prime minister on his arrival in Jakarta, along with four ministers as a special gesture. PM's strategic Indonesia visit {{/usCountry}}

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The visit is expected to deliver a series of strategic outcomes that could significantly deepen India-Indonesia ties across defence, maritime security, critical minerals and technology.

One of the key announcements is likely to be the joint development of Indonesia's Sabang port, located at the entrance to the strategically vital Strait of Malacca. The project is expected to strengthen India's maritime presence in the eastern Indian Ocean, enhance logistics cooperation with Indonesia and bolster New Delhi's strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific. The port is located close to India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands and around 100 miles from the upcoming Great Nicobar port project.

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Defence cooperation is also set to receive a major boost. Indonesia is expected to expand its BrahMos missile inventory by procuring an additional battery initially, with the possibility of increasing the order to three batteries over time. India will also assist Jakarta in deploying the systems, further strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

In another significant development, Indonesia is expected to procure India's indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM). The DRDO-developed missile, which has a strike range of over 100 km, can be seamlessly integrated with Indonesia's Su-30 fighter aircraft, marking another milestone in India's efforts to emerge as a major defence exporter.

The two sides are also expected to enhance cooperation in the critical minerals sector, with India planning investments in manufacturing facilities for steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia. The partnership is aimed at securing resilient supply chains for electric vehicles, clean energy, electronics and defence manufacturing.

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Additionally, India is expected to support Indonesia in developing electronic voting machines customised to the country's requirements, reflecting New Delhi's growing role as a trusted technology partner and showcasing its expertise in conducting elections using EVMs at scale.