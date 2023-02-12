Home / India News / Indore civic body introduces bonds to raise funds for solar power plant

Indore civic body introduces bonds to raise funds for solar power plant

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Indore is cleanest city in India through participation of the people and now infrastructure development will also take place with the help of the public, the mayor said.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will provide incentives to urban civic bodies to improve their finances and creditworthiness, and help them raise funds through municipal bonds. (REUTERS)
In the Union Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will provide incentives to urban civic bodies to improve their finances and creditworthiness, and help them raise funds through municipal bonds. (REUTERS)
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: Green bonds worth 244 crore issued by the Indore Municipal Corporation to build a solar power plant was unexpectedly oversubscribed to the tune of 661 crore on the first day of issuance, officials said on Saturday.

After approval from the capital markets regulator, the municipality issued municipal bonds of 1,000 each on Friday, according to mayor Pushyamitra Bharagava. The public issue closes on Tuesday.

The bond was issued to mobilise funds to set up a 60 MW solar power plant in Jalud village in neighbouring Khargone district that will be used to draw water from the Narmada river and supplying it to Indore, Bharagava said.

Indore is cleanest city in India through participation of the people and now infrastructure development will also take place with the help of the public, the mayor said.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will provide incentives to urban civic bodies to improve their finances and creditworthiness, and help them raise funds through municipal bonds.

“The green bonds have been divided into four categories. Bonds up to 61 crore have been fixed for common citizens, 61 crore for corporates, 61 crore for organisations and 61 crore for high networth individuals,” said Divyank Singh, Indore’s Smart City chief executive officer. “Individuals can buy bonds from a minimum of 10,000 to 10 lakh. The face value of one green bond is 1,000, and it is divided into four parts of 250 each. The bond will be repaid in three, five, seven and nine years. Interest at the annual rate of 8.25% will be paid every six months on the deposit amount.”

“We received overwhelming response on the first day,” Singh said. “Three days are remaining on closure of subscription. As per rules, the bonds will be issued for 244 crore only. The oversubscribed money will be refunded.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out