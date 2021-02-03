Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8
The 16th edition of Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' will be held in Rajasthan between February 8 and 21, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The exercise near the India-Pakistan border aims at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and will focus on counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate, the spokesperson said.
The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January.
Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said, "As part of military-to-military exchange programmes, US Army troops will be arriving in India on February 5 for the 16th edition of Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' with Indian Army troops.”
He said the bilateral training exercise will be conducted at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges.
He said the 11th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, part of the South Western Command will represent Indian Army in the exercise while the US Army delegation will be represented by the troops of 2nd battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team along with respective brigade headquarters.
"Exercise with US Army is significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the nations in the backdrop of global terrorism. The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between both armies which will also foster the bilateral relations between both nations and reiterate India's key role as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said in a release.
The exercise is being held in India also assumes significance in the backdrop of recent developments on northern borders, and conveys the strategic posture of the two nations as well as enhanced upward trajectory in Indo-US relations, he said.
"The exercise is being conducted despite the Covid-19 pandemic which indicates the strength of bilateral relations and conveys a geo-strategic message to the environment,” the release said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt sends notice to Twitter for violating Indian law by unblocking accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament library to continue home delivery of books despite lukewarm response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur assembly session begins, budget to be tabled on February 5
- The house will witness obituary references and discussion on the governor's address on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt reopened sporting complexes, swimming pools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt has the power to deport illegal foreign nationals: MHA
- "Central Government has been vested with powers under sections 3(2)(e) and 3(2)(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to detain and deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country," said Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, while responding to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai's query.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
93,000 cybercrimes related to sexual exploitation, hate in 3 years: MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest nation to reach 4 mn Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed, 6 injured in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Assam on Feb 7 to lay foundation of two medical colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian Ambassador lauds Aero India, says proud to be among biggest exhibitors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No summons issued’: MHA denies sending notices over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India dismisses support of farmers’ protest by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ascertain facts before rushing to comment': MEA on tweets over farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox