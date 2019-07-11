Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Indrani Mukherjea turns approver in INX Media case

Indrani Mukerjea, who was granted pardon in the case by the court on July 4, appeared before special judge Arun Bhardwaj. She accepted the conditions put on her.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Indrani Mukherjea,INX Media case,INX Media
Jailed-media baron Indrani Mukerjea Thursday turned approver in the INX Media corruption case. (HT File Photo)

Jailed-media baron Indrani Mukerjea Thursday turned approver in the INX Media corruption case.

Mukerjea, who was granted pardon in the case by the court on July 4, appeared before special judge Arun Bhardwaj. She accepted the conditions put on her.

“I am aware that the court has allowed the application and granted me pardon, subject to the conditions as mentioned in the order,” Indrani told the court.

In case of giving false evidence and not complying with the condition, she would be tried for the offence, the court had said in its order granting her pardon.

She is currently lodged in Byculla jail, Mumbai, in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case. Her husband Peter Mukerjea, the company’s founder, is also in jail in the same case. They are facing trial for allegedly conspiring to kill Bora, Indrani’s daughter.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 23:49 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics