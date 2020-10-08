e-paper
Home / India News / Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind

Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind

The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian and disaster relief, the President said the occasion of 88th foundation day of the IAF.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Air Force Apache helicopter seen flying around the mountains in Leh.
Indian Air Force Apache helicopter seen flying around the mountains in Leh.(ANI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force (IAF) into an even more formidable strategic force.

On the occasion of 88th foundation day of the IAF, the President tweeted that the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the force in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities handle humanitarian crisis.

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” his tweet read.

He expressed faith in the force and said that he was confident it will maintain its high standards and continue to prove its mettle. “Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence,” he tweeted.

