IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:06 IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th foundation day on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and others took to Twitter to wish India’s air warriors.

Here are some top political reactions on 88th IAF Day:

President Ram Nath Kovind: On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu: I extend my warmest greetings to all Air Force personnel on the 88th Air Force Day. Our Air Warriors are known for their professionalism, excellence and courage. They have made the country proud in war and peace. May they touch the sky with glory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Mother India is inspiring everyone.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh: The nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands today ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF’s combat compatibility through modernisation and indigenisation.

Home minister Amit Shah: Greetings on Indian Air Force Day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Best wishes to all the airmen on “Indian Air Force Day”. The entire nation is proud of your unforgettable duty from the wartime to the peacetime.

US ambassador to India Ken Juster: Congratulations to @IAF_MCC on their 88th anniversary. Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the US-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.