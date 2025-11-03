Infighting and discord plague Oppn, says PM

The Opposition was marred by infighting, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strong-arming the Congress into accepting their candidate as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he intensified his attack on the Grand Alliance ahead of the first phase of voting in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during a roadshow for the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)

Speaking at back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts, Modi accused the two key Opposition parties of plotting against each other, contrasting this with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which he said was united in its efforts. He also described the INDIA bloc’s manifesto as a “document of lies” and praised the NDA’s document as a blueprint for Bihar’s development.”

“The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a ‘katta’ [homemade gun] on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of ‘jungle raj,[lawlessness],” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Arrah. His remarks were in reference to the Opposition alliance naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate in the last week of October to present a united front after weeks of infighting over seats.

Without naming Congress’s Rahul Gandhi or Yadav, Modi added, “The crown prince of ‘jungle raj’ [lawlessness] has been wary that the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ of the other ‘yuvraj’ may be denting his own prospects. Hence, the RJD has put up its candidate against the state president of the Congress. Let the polls be over. The two allies will be breaking each other’s heads.”

The RJD and Congress dismissed Modi’s allegations, calling them baseless. “It does not behove of PM Modi to speak in this kind of language. PM Modi should worry about his own alliance rather than talking about INDIA bloc,”RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui said.

Echoing similar views, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilkesh Prasad Singh said, “PM Modi should have decency in his language. RJD and Congress have a long association and have been allies for long.”

Stressing the contrast with the Opposition, the PM said in Nawadathat the NDA was united and focused on development. “The NDA is a cohesive unit bound by the common goal of Bihar’s development. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA had a tough task pulling the state from a dark period and bringing it to a stage where it could take off. There is no room in Bihar for those who epitomised jungle raj,” he said.

The PM also predicted a “record victory” for the ruling NDA, which would continue providing a government that was “upright” and “foresighted” and build a “developed Bihar” that was necessary for “Viksit Bharat”. Modi also juxtaposed the manifestos released by the two alliances, calling the Opposition’s document a “dossier of lies” and the ruling coalition’s “a vision for growth.”

“On one hand, the NDA has presented an honest manifesto, while on the other hand, those from the jungle raj have turned their manifesto into a document full of lies, deceit, and attempts to mislead the public. Do the people, our janata janardan, look foolish to them? Don’t forget, this is the public; they know everything,” he added.

He also accused the Opposition of disrespecting culture and traditions, singling out RJD and Congress leaders’ remarks on the Kumbh mela and Chhath.

“Will anyone vote for those insulting our tradition? During the Maha Kumbh, RJD leaders called it ‘faltu’ (bogus), and now a Congress leader has termed Chhath a ‘drama,’” he said.

Modi highlighted his track record of fulfilling promises, stressing that he ensures tangible results are delivered to people. “When Modi makes a promise, it is delivered. Whether it was the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K or Operation Sindoor to strike enemy territory. While the people felt pride, the Congress and the RJD opposed these steps. Even as blasts occurred in Pakistan, the Congress leadership lost sleep,” he said.

In the evening, Modi led a 2.5-kilometre road show in Patna, from Dinkar Golambar to Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan, covering the route in 40 minutes. The event, aimed at rallying support for NDA candidates ahead of the November 6 first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, drew massive crowds along both sides of the road. Modi first offered floral tributes at the statue of Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar before stepping onto the flower-decked open vehicle, designed as a ‘rath’.

The absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the event was noted, though JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “The CM was busy in election campaigning across the state... So, he could not adjust to PM Modi’s itinerary… That’s the only reason for his giving the roadshow a miss.”

(With inputs from Ruchir Kumar)