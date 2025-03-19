Infiltration bids along LoC: NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu in connection with its probe into cross-border infiltration by terrorists belonging to Pakistan based terror groups, people familiar with the development said. A security personnel stands guard in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Among those being raided include sympathisers of terror groups as well as overground workers (OGWs) who assist in providing logistics, hideouts and safe passage to the terrorists crossing over to India, officials said.

The federal agency had registered a case in infiltration related incidents on October 24 last year based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taibha and Jaish-e-Mohammed into Indian territory through the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

“These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing the logistical support, food, shelter, money to the terrorists,” an NIA officer said.

This officer said the suspected hybrid terrorists and OGWs are linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during three security review meetings on Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, has directed security forces to adopt zero tolerance towards terrorism and eliminate the ecosystem of terror outfits, their financiers and overground workers.