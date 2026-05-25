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‘Inflation Man Modi strikes again’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over fourth fuel price hike in 10 days

He claimed that while fuel prices were kept under control during elections, they are now being increased in instalments and will continue to rise further.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 12:58 pm IST
ANI |
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Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the Central government over the fourth fuel price hike in 10 days, alleging that the government was "quietly fleecing" the pockets of citizens.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the National Advisory Council of the AICC Minority Department at the Congress headquarters, in New Delhi.(AICC/ANI)

He claimed that while fuel prices were kept under control during elections, they are now being increased in instalments and will continue to rise further.

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Inflation Man Modi", Rahul Gandhi said he had earlier warned of an impending "economic storm", but alleged that the Prime Minister remained focused on election campaigning at the time.

"Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments--so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I've been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then--and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by 8," the Congress leader wrote on X.

The repeated fuel price hikes come amid sustained pressure on oil marketing companies due to elevated global crude oil prices, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and concerns over supply disruptions linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The continued hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG prices are likely to increase logistics and transportation costs further, potentially triggering a cascading effect on retail inflation and impacting household budgets as well as commercial transport sectors across the country.

 
rahul gandhi congress petrol prices pm modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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