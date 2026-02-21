Influencer Sachin Awasthi says detained for 38 hours in South Korea, China: ‘Blackmailed, no explanation’

“Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea, excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation, just told to wait. And we waited,” Awasthi wrote in the caption, along with photos of the alleged detention.

He said he faced the same ordeal during transit through China, where he was made to wait, kept under supervision and put under communication restriction.

The influencer further claimed to have been kept in a detention centre “similar to a jail with no sunlight”. He also said that he was “blackmailed” into booking “a really expensive return ticket”.

“Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone, and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst. By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely,” he wrote.

Awasthi clarified that he wasn't sharing the account for “sympathy or drama”. But, he said, they did not have "any right to treat us like CRIMINALS.”

“Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect,” he wrote.