New Delhi, The influx of illegal migrants from the neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan is significantly impacting electoral politics in Mumbai, a professor from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences claimed on Monday. Influx of illegal migrants impacting electoral politics in Mumbai, claims TISS professor

Shouvik Mondal, assistant professor at TISS, made the remarks during the presentation of an interim report titled "Illegal Migration to Mumbai: Analysing Social, Economic, and Political Consequences" at a national seminar organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

The event, which was attended by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister, as the chief guest along with JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, highlighted the rising social and political ramifications of illegal immigration in Mumbai.

Mondal, the co-principal investigator of the study alongside TISS Pro-Vice Chancellor Shankar Das, presented the findings which he claimed were based on data collected from 3,000 respondents using a qualitative methodology.

The findings showed a sharp rise in the number of illegal migrants, particularly Muslims coming from Bangladesh and Myanmar, in Mumbai since 1965, Mondal claimed.

The report also observed that 12 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai have a majority migrant population, influencing voting patterns and giving rise to what it termed "shelter politics".

Citing the report, Mondal pointed to the Census data showing the Hindu population in Mumbai dropping from 88 per cent in 1965 to 66 per cent in 2011, during which the Muslim population rose from 8 per cent to 21 per cent.

The study estimated that by 2051, the Muslim population could reach 30 per cent with the Hindu population potentially dipping to 50 per cent.

"Illegal cross-border migration is reshaping Mumbai's social and political landscape by putting pressure on local resources and altering the voter dynamics," Mondal said.

TISS pro-VC Shankar Das emphasised the wide-ranging effects of illegal migration on the economy, security, and culture, criticising NGOs and religious groups for "aiding" these immigrants.

Sanyal highlighted illegal migration as a global issue, comparing it to similar political debates in the US and Europe, where immigration impacts demographic trends and the destiny of nations.

JNU VC Santishree Pandit urged the students to read B.R. Ambedkar's "Pakistan or the Partition of India" to understand the risks of unchecked migration.

She also argued for a structured migration policy to maintain communal harmony, quoting Ambedkar's suggestion for transferring minorities to prevent long-term religious and ethnic tensions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.