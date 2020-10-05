e-paper
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras

The AAP leader’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:30 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh went to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14.
Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi leader Sanjay Singh at Hathras on Monday when he was speaking to media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim who died of her injuries in Delhi on September 29.

The police is yet to identify the perpetrator.

The AAP leader’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family. A day before Azad’s visit, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members.

