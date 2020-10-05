Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:30 IST

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi leader Sanjay Singh at Hathras on Monday when he was speaking to media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim who died of her injuries in Delhi on September 29.

The police is yet to identify the perpetrator.

The AAP leader’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family. A day before Azad’s visit, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members.