INLD Gohana rally postponed due to rain, to be held on Oct 7

The annual rally held to mark the birth anniversary of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) founder Devi Lal, which was scheduled to be held at Gohana in Sonepat district on Tuesday was postponed due to waterlogging at the venue caused by torrential rain in the state.

The rally was supposed to be addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, and others including top INLD leaders.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala said the rally will now be held at the same venue on October 7.

However, party workers and leaders will celebrate Devi Lal’s birth anniversary by organising function at their respective places, he said.

INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving 10 years imprisonment along with his eldest son Ajay Chautala in JBT recruitment case, and who is currently on bail was also going to attend the Gohana rally.

INLD and BSP are in alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, although allocation of seats among them is yet to be decided.

