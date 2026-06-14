'Innovation is in India's DNA': PM Modi, French President Macron inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' in Nice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in the French city of Nice.

France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage during the "Bharat Innovate 2026" event in Nice south-eastern France. (Photo by Lewis JOLY / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

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The three-day innovation conclave, launched during Modi's French visit, brings together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

While speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the special partnership between India and France, saying the two countries have connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision.

"There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that. In this relation, there is connection as well as conviction. In this relation, there is innovation and inspiration. In this relation, there is shared values and shared vision," PM Modi said at the inaugural event.

Innovation is in India's DNA, the prime minister said, adding, the country has shown direction to the world through its innovations for thousands of years.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are no longer just adopters of technology, we are providers of technology. Whatever India innovates is aimed at benefiting humanity. Bharat Innovates seeks to advance that very vision," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are no longer just adopters of technology, we are providers of technology. Whatever India innovates is aimed at benefiting humanity. Bharat Innovates seeks to advance that very vision," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi said India aims to build technology for humanity — one which can be trusted, is inclusive and human-centric. “This has been the guiding principle of India's digital revolution. The core element of our AI vision is 'AI for All'," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi said India aims to build technology for humanity — one which can be trusted, is inclusive and human-centric. “This has been the guiding principle of India's digital revolution. The core element of our AI vision is 'AI for All'," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor of solutions, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor of solutions, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “India today has a vast pool of more than 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economy.” the prime minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India today has a vast pool of more than 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economy.” the prime minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PM Modi is on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he is scheduled to hold high-level engagements and participate in key international events, especially the G7 summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi is on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he is scheduled to hold high-level engagements and participate in key international events, especially the G7 summit. {{/usCountry}}

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From Nice, he will travel to the Slovak Republic for a State Visit from 14-15 June 2026, the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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