Rupee hits record low of 92 against US dollar

The Indian rupee stood at 92.00 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday, breaking its own record for the third time in less than a week. The rupee depreciated 31 paise to settle at 91.99 against the US dollar on Wednesday. File image: Indian rupee (L) and US dollar currency notes are held by a foreign exchange employee at an office in Delhi (AFP)

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and was up 22 paise to close at 91.68 against the US dollar.

Gold and silver futures, meanwhile, jumped six per cent to record highs in early trade on Thursday.

Domestic gold futures jumped six per cent to a record ₹1,75,869 per 10 grams in early trade, while silver futures jumped six per cent to an all-time high of ₹4,07,456 per kg, according to data mentioned in a Reuters report.

The rupee opened higher as the US dollar index softened and a long-awaited trade breakthrough with Europe bolstered investor sentiment, PTI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing analysts.

India and the European Union on Tuesday announced the signing of the much-awaited free trade agreement (FTA), under which a number of domestic sectors such as apparel, chemicals and footwear will get duty-free entry into the 27-nation bloc.

Under the FTA, EU will get access to the Indian market at concessional duty for cars and wines, according to officials.

The deal has been branded as the "mother of all deals" as it will create a market of about 2 billion people.