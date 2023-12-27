‘INS Imphal is capable across the spectrum of naval warfare in all 4 dimensions — air, surface, underwater, electronic’

As India’s latest stealth destroyer INS Imphal prepares for its operational deployment on the high seas to further boost the Indian Navy’s readiness in a challenging and vast strategic expanse, the warship’s commanding officer Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury said it will be a globally deployable versatile platform, and its forward presence will help secure the country’s growing economic and military interests. In an interview to Rahul Singh on board the destroyer, Choudhury spelt out his top priorities, the challenges faced by the commissioning crew of a warship, the multi-mission capabilities of INS Imphal, how it will enhance India’s sea power, and the historic firsts associated with the destroyer. Edited excerpts: HT Image

What will be your top priorities in the coming months?

The immediate focus will be on conducting trials of the Barak-8 medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system. It will provide air defence against all kinds of aerial threats. Completing the aviation trials is equally critical for helicopter operations by day and night. All other weapons and systems were fully tested before the commissioning, including the extended-range BrahMos supersonic missile, Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets. Once INS Imphal is integrated with the navy’s Western Fleet, we will be ready for deployment anywhere.

What does it feel like to be the commissioning captain of a frontline destroyer?

To commission a new warship, and that too a destroyer, as a captain is the opportunity of a lifetime. I have been in service for almost 26 years, and I am telling you that it is the best job you can ever get in the Indian Navy. This happens to be my third commissioning. The first one was guided missile frigate INS Talwar in 2003 at St Petersburg in Russia. At the time, I was a gunnery officer and in charge of the forward-mounted 100 mm gun. I was also the executive officer (second-in-command) when guided missile destroyer INS Kochi was commissioned in 2015.

Can you talk about the challenges faced by the commissioning crew of a warship?

The biggest challenge is that you are starting from scratch. You have to set up the warship’s organisation from scratch. In an operational ship, only a part of the crew is new and amalgamates with the rest of the ship. In the navy, a third of the crew moves in and out of a ship every year. There is some continuity. In commissioning, everyone comes from a different background. Some may be familiar with that class of ship, and others not. But all of them must fit together and put the platform through its paces. They must do many things for the first time. There is no previous experience to draw from. Starting a new organisation without any past references is the biggest challenge. But therein lies a great opportunity too. Whatever you thought should happen in the navy through your service, you have an opportunity to make that happen on the ship.

Can you elaborate on the capabilities of the destroyer?

INS Imphal’s multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities will allow it to tackle the full spectrum of maritime threats. The modern platform clearly demonstrates the maturity of indigenous technological and shipbuilding prowess. It is the first Indian warship to have fired the BrahMos missile before its commissioning. It shows we are able to commission ships that are combat ready. The missile arms INS Imphal with the capability to strike enemy ships and shore installations with precision at extended ranges. INS Imphal can accommodate two multi-role helicopters including the US-origin MH-60R and the indigenous advanced light helicopter. It is capable of blue water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare in all four dimensions --- air, surface, underwater and electronic.

In anti-air warfare, the MRSAM weapon complex including the MFSTAR (multi-functional surveillance and threat alert radar) can take down take down any kind of aerial threat. In anti-surface warfare, we have the capability to carry out long-range surveillance and engagement of surface and land targets. In the anti-submarine domain, the weapon fit consists of torpedoes and rockets. The warship’s sensor suite is advanced and tailored for multi-dimensional surveillance. It consists of the MFSTAR active phased array radar, RAWL 02 MK-IIA air search radar, surface surveillance radar, bow-mounted HUMSA-NG sonar, and the Shakti and Nayan electronic surveillance systems that provide a continuous, all-round and multi-dimensional surveillance bubble around the warship. The warship is equipped with advanced electronic warfare systems that can detect and track all types of threats. We can launch countermeasures against them.

INS Imphal has been commissioned at a time when China’s influence is rising in the Indian Ocean region. It also faces other challenges. Your thoughts?

The multi-mission destroyer will add to India’s already formidable maritime might. It is a major combatant. From the smallest peace-time challenge to fighting under NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) warfare conditions, this destroyer is a potent platform. It is equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, the best that the Indian Navy has today. She has long legs and can operate wherever India’s maritime interests lie, be it the Indian Ocean region or beyond. INS Imphal can operate independently or as part of a carrier battle group. It can and will accomplish any assigned mission.

The warship has many historic firsts...

Like I said, it is the first warship to have fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile before its commissioning. It is also the first warship with separate accommodation for women officers and sailors. We can currently accommodate eight women officers and 12 sailors. Right now, there is only one woman officer on board. She is the deputy logistics officer and the first woman to be part of a warship’s commissioning crew in the Indian Navy’s history. It is also the first warship to be named after a city in the country’s North-East.