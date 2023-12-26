INS Imphal: Navy's indigenous destroyer to be commissioned today. 10 facts

In a boost to maritime capability amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy is set to commission its latest indigenously built stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the ceremony. INS Imphal

The commissioning ceremony will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the third of four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed and built by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau.

All you need to know about INS Imphal: