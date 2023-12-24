Guided missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on Dec 26 | Top points

The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth guided missile destroyer, Imphal, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on December 26. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will serve as the chief guest, ministry of defence of said in an official statement. INS Imphal( MoD)

The event marks the formal induction into the navy of the third of four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed and built.

What is INS Imphal? 10 points

1. Imphal is a cutting-edge warship, designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

2. Built by Mazgaon Dock Limited, the ship boasts significant contributions from public and private sectors, including MSMEs and DRDO.

3. Part of Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class), it follows the lineage of indigenous destroyers like Project 15A (Kolkata class) and Project 15 (Delhi class).

4. With a length of 163 meters and 7,400 tons displacement, Imphal is a formidable naval presence.

5. It holds an impressive 75 per cent indigenous content, showcasing India's capability in warship construction.

6. Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 this year after trials. It successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile in November.

7. Capable of speeds exceeding 30 knots, the ship is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, including Surface to Surface and Surface to Air Missiles.

8. Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers, and ASW helicopters.

9. The ship is designed to operate under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

10. Imphal holds the distinction of being the largest and most advanced destroyer named after a city from the North-east.

Which equipments are onboard INS Imphal?

Some of the major indigenised equipment/system onboard Imphal include Indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles, Surface to Surface Missiles, Torpedo Tubes, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount, besides Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and Bow mounted SONAR.

‘Build in record time’

Imphal sets a remarkable record for the swiftest construction and trial period among indigenous destroyers. From the keel laid on May 19, 2017, to its launch into water on April 20, 2019, followed by first sea trials on April 28, this year, the ship underwent an extensive trial schedule in both harbour and sea.

The culmination of this journey was the delivery on October 20, achieved within an unprecedented time frame of six months – a milestone in naval shipbuilding, especially for a vessel of its size.

‘Tribute to Manipur’

“This is a befitting tribute to Manipur’s sacrifices and contributions in India’s freedom struggle, be it the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891; or Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s hoisting of the INA flag for the first time on 14 April 1944 at Moirang; or the pitched Battle of Imphal between British and Imperial Japanese forces, with Indians on both sides, that turned the tide of the Burma campaign and shaped the outcome of the Second World War and the new world order,” the statement added.