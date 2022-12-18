INS Mormugao 'one of India's powerful warships', says Rajnath Singh| Top 5

INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Sunday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and other top officials. The warship is set to significantly strengthen the defence capability and enhance the maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean Region, the government has said.

Here are top five developments:

1) At the event, Rajnath Singh stated that the INS Mormugao will significantly increase Indian maritime capabilities as it is one of the most powerful warships built in India. "The missile destroyer will be the world's most technologically advanced missile carrier," he said.

2) The Defence Minister also emphasised the importance of indigenous defence production capability, stating the warship will be highly useful not only in the present but also in the future. He stated that India may pursue shipbuilding in the future.

3) Mormugao, named after the historic port city of Goa on India's west coast, made her first sea sortie on December 19 in 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of independence from Portuguese rule. The current commissioning comes a day before the "Goa Liberation Day" anniversary.

4) The high level of indigenisation of approximately 75% incorporated in the production is a distinguishing feature of this ship, emphasising the government's goal of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). Surface-to-surface and surface-to-air Missiles, Torpedo tubes and launchers, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, and Super Rapid Gun Mounts are among the major weapon systems onboard Mormugao.

5) The ship is outfitted with a modern surveillance radar that provides target data to the ship's gunnery weapon systems. Anti-submarine warfare capabilities for INS Mormugao are provided by rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters developed in-house. The ship can fight in nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) warfare scenarios.

