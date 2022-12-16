Home / India News / INS Mormugao set to boost India's naval power in Indian Ocean region | 5 points

INS Mormugao set to boost India's naval power in Indian Ocean region | 5 points

india news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 05:42 PM IST

INS Mormugao has the overall indigenous content of around 75 per cent. Here are five things you need to know about this warship.

Named after the Goan city of Mormugao, the naval ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide(Indian Navy)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

INS Mormugao, the stealth guided missile destroyer, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday, significantly strengthening the defence capability and enhancing the maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean Region.

Here are five things you need to know about this warship.

1) INS Mormugao is the second stealth-guided missile destroyer under Project 15B. INS Visakhapatnam has already been commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 21 last year. The contract for four ships of Project 15B was signed in 2011.

2) Named after the Goan city of Mormugao, the naval ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots, a statement from Indian Navy states.

3) Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the four ships of the Project are named after major cities: Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat. The ship is constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249 A and will rank among one of the largest destroyers built in India.

4) Indian Navy says the overall indigenous content of the project is around 75 per cent. The destroyer is installed with major indigenous weapons:

i) Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL, Bangalore)

ii) BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi)

iii) Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai)

iv) Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai)

v) 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar)

5) The keel of Mormugao was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched on September 17, 2016. It sailed out for the maiden sea sortie on December 19 last year on the Goa Liberation Day anniversary.

ins vikramaditya indian navy made in india + 1 more
