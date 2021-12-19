PM Modi in Goa today, to attend liberation day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Goa on Sunday for the celebrations marking the union territory's liberation day. During the event, PM Modi will felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay,' a mission undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao, according to a statement by his office.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

On the occasion, PM Modi will release a special cover and special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in "Operation Vijay," according to the PMO statement.

Before the official event at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao, PM Modi will also visit Martyr's Memorial in Panaji to pay floral tributes. At around 2:30pm, he will attend the Sail Parade and flypast at Miramar, Panaji, the PMO informed.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in India and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. The Portuguese colonised several parts of India in 1510 but by the end of the 19th-century Portuguese colonies in India were limited to Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island.

