‘Instead of dirty politics…’: Mayawati to opposition on Pahalgam terror attack

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged all political parties to support the Narendra Modi government in every step taken by it regarding the Pahalgam terror attack.

“All parties should unite and support the government in every step taken by it regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead of doing dirty politics under its cover by putting up posters and making statements etc., because this is creating confusion among the people, which is not good for the country,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on X.

“Also, in this case, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, should not be insulted at all. Especially SP and Congress should take special care of this, otherwise BSP can take to the streets against them,” she added.

Mayawati's remarks have come amid Congress cautioning its leaders not to speak out of order and toe the party line on the Pahalgam terror attack or face disciplinary action.

The Congress also deleted a pictorial X post titled "Gayab" to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing in action during a crisis, after an offensive by the BJP, which alleged that it was a 'sar tan se juda' imagery and an attempt to weaken India.

According to a PTI report, in a letter to all PCC chiefs, CLP leaders, party general secretaries and in-charges, MPs, MLAs/MLCs and heads of various departments and frontal organisations, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal asked them to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication and not speak out of place on the Pahalgam incident.

"All functionaries are instructed to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication," Venugopal said.

"Any contravention of this directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception," Venugopal asserted.

