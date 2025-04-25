What govt told all-party leaders in key meeting on Pahalgam terror attack

At the all-party meeting held on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata-led central government briefed leaders on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. It informed the the leaders of all parties that the attack was carried out “to vitiate country's atmosphere”. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi during an all-party meeting convened by the Centre on the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)

The government said political parties expressed solidarity with the it in the fight against terrorism.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, briefing reporters after the meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, said, “All parties said they were with the government and against terror.” Intelligence Bureau and Union home ministry officials also informed party leaders about measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Leaders across party lines called for strong action against terrorism and terror camps. While backing the government's efforts, some opposition parties, including the Congress, raised concerns over security lapses.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party had flagged a “security lapse” during the meeting and extended its full support to any action taken against the attackers. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, “Everyone at the meeting unequivocally condemned the terror attack and offered full support to the government.”

Kharge also remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have attended the meeting to hear opposition viewpoints directly.

In response to the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, the government on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan. It also expelled Pakistani military attachés, suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and ordered the immediate closure of the Attari land transit post.

What did govt say at all-party meet?

The government assured all-party leaders that it was taking all necessary measures to strengthen security and reaffirmed its commitment to act against terrorism and those supporting it.

Officials highlighted that the Pahalgam attack was intended to disrupt peace in the region, especially at a time when Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing economic growth and a tourism revival.

While the government did not disclose specific details of its planned action against terrorism during the meeting, the opposition also did not press for them.

The discussion was initiated by defence minister Rajnath Singh, with Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka delivering a 20-minute presentation outlining the attack and ongoing efforts to enhance security. He also responded to questions from political leaders, with mome minister Amit Shah stepping in where necessary, according to sources.

Singh briefed the leaders on how the Pahalgam attack unfolded and the government's immediate response.

After the meeting, leaders from across parties pledged unanimous support for any action the government decides to take against the perpetrators, including Pakistan.

What did govt say about ‘security lapse’?

After the meeting, sources revealed that while troops were present in Pahalgam, they were not deployed because local authorities were unaware that tourists were being taken to Baisaran, news agency PTI reported.

The sources further explained that tour operators and local hoteliers failed to inform the authorities about the tourists' movements.

They stressed that the deployment of forces is contingent on information provided by tour operators.

What Opposition said

Opposition MPs expressed their concerns, but unnamed sources told PTI that there was no "bitter exchange" during the meeting. Some opposition leaders pointed out a security lapse and criticised the government's delayed response following the attack.

However, MPs acknowledged the ongoing transformation in the Union Territory, noting that there had been no incidents of stone-pelting or arson recently.

The sources also highlighted that there was renewed interest among MPs to visit Jammu and Kashmir, with several parliamentary committees having already visited the region.

The opposition recognised that the government was taking firm action, according to the sources quoted by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)