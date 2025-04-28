Media statements of party leaders on Pahalgam terror attack do not reflect official views: Congress

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Monday said party leaders who have been speaking to the media over the Pahalgam terrorist attack “speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views”. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with party leaders. (Congress-X)

The Congress Working Committee had met on April 24 and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier, he said.

“Thereafter on April 25th 2025 the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party's views. Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress leaders' remark on Pahalgam attack

The statement comes after controversy over remarks by some Congress leader on the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, including that of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who said there is “no need for war”.

The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Apart from Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister RB Timmapur and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, have also made comments on the terror attack in Pahalgam that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed.

"Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished," BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday in a press conference.

Prasad also singled out Wadettiwar and Timmapur and said that they have questioned the account of some of the victims that terrorists identified non-Muslims before shooting them dead.

Karnataka minister RB Timmapur on Sunday claimed that he did not think it was practical for a terrorist to ask for the victim's religion before shooting. “A man who is shooting, will he ask caste or religion? He will just shoot and go. Think practically. He will not stand there, ask, and then shoot,” the Karnataka excise minister told the media.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also made a similar statement and asked, “do terrorists have time to ask for religion”.