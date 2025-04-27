‘Last resort’: Siddaramaiah after 'no need for war' remark gets Pak media coverage, BJP calls him 'Pakistan Ratna'

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday issued a clarification after a controversy erupted over his statement against war with Pakistan in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified his stance on war with Pakistan.(PTI)

Responding to questions about India’s reaction to the terror attack on Saturday, the chief minister said there was no need for war, but stressed that strict and effective security measures must be taken. "Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people," Siddaramaiah added. Read full report here

After the Bharatiya Janata Party pointed to Pakistan media reports about Siddaramaih's remarks and called him ‘Pakistan Ratna’, the Karnataka chief minister on Sunday issued a clarification.

The Congress leader said that war should always be the last resort, and it should only be explored when all other means to defeat the enemy have failed.

“War should always be a nation's last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war,” he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Siddaramaiah said that the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has made it painfully clear that there were grave lapses in the intelligence and security apparatus. He urged the central government to first correct those shortcomings and to ensure such tragedies are not repeated in the future.

“The central government has already initiated certain diplomatic steps, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty — a move we wholeheartedly welcome. We trust that even sterner actions are on the horizon. Not every move needs to be broadcast to the world; rest assured, the nation stands fully united behind every strong and decisive step taken,” he added.

The Karnataka CM also pointed out that some mischievous elements were attempting to sow hatred and division within the country, disturbing the peace and unity. He urged the government to act firmly against such forces

BJP shares Pakistani media coverage of Siddaramaiah’s remarks

After Siddaramaiah’s original remarks were praised by the media in Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra shared a clip and invoked the reception of Jawaharlal Nehru in Rawalpindi when he signed the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960.

"Big cheers for Wazar-e-Ala Siddaramaiah from far across the Borders! Pakistani media is all too praise for Siddaramaiah & visibly disappointed at the backlash he is receiving from the BJP & others, for his comments against war with Pakistan. Nehru was taken around in an open Jeep around the streets of Rawalpindi, as Pakistan was too happy with Nehru for signing the Indus Water Treaty that favoured Pakistan. Is Siddaramaiah going to be the next politician from India to be taken around in open Jeep in Pakistan?" he wrote on X.

Karnataka leader of the opposition R Ashoka went a step further and described Siddaramiah as “Pakistan Ratna”.