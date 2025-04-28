Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam attack: 'Won't use this moment to demand statehood'

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir assembly during the one-day session, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government will strengthen the people's crusade against terrorism as it can be defeated only with the cooperation of the public. He, however, cautioned the government against taking steps that could alienate the people of the union territory. He also said he will not use this moment to demand statehood for the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during the one-day special session of the assembly.(PTI)

"Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us. Given people's outrage against the terror, this is the beginning of its end if we take proper steps. We should not take any step that will alienate people. We cannot control a terrorist with a gun, but we can end militancy if people are with us. I think that time has come," he said.

Referring to the protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in the union territory, Abdullah said Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, for the first time, observed a two-minute silence before Friday prayers to honour the deceased.

"We can understand its meaning. We will try to strengthen this change," the chief minister said.

Abdullah further told the assembly that it wasn't the right time to demand Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," he said.

"This incident affected the entire country. We have seen many such attacks in the past... An attack of such a large scale has been carried out after 21 years in Baisaran... I did not know how to apologise to the families of the deceased... Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology," he added.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists opened fire on tourists at a meadow near Pahalgam on April 22.

India has taken several punitive actions against Pakistan in response to the attack, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

With inputs from PTI, ANI