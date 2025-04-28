'Assault on Kashmiriyat': What J&K assembly resolution on Pahalgam attack said

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which convened on Monday for a special session over the Pahalgam attack, condemned the incident and endorsed the Central government's diplomatic measures against Pakistan. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution which called the attack an assault on the ethos of "Kashmiriyat". Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah observes silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

The members of the house also observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to the 26 people who died in the Pahalgam terror attack.

What did the resolution say?

The resolution described the attack as barbaric, inhumane and cowardly. It also noted the sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony wallah who was killed trying to stop the terrorists from murdering tourists.

"This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam. This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives," said the document.

The document said the attack was an assault on the values enshrined in the Constitution. It said the House stands with the families of the victims.

"Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterised Jammu & Kashmir and our Nation. This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need," the document read.

It acknowledged that Shah laid down his life in a supreme sacrifice, which embodies the spirit of Kashmir.

"This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations," it added.

It also endorsed the Centre's actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas to Pakistani nationals and curtailing diplomatic staff.

"This House endorses the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government on 23rd April 2025 after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security," the document read, reported ANI.

Twenty-six people were gunned down by terrorists at a meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India would hunt down those behind the attack on civilians.

With inputs from ANI