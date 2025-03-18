‘Instead of spreading lies…’: India rejects Pak’s response to PM Modi comment

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan’s reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the reasons for poor relations between the two countries and urged Islamabad to vacate Indian territory under its “illegal” occupation. Pakistan’s foreign ministry responded to PM Modi remarks during a podcast with Lex Fridman, by describing them as “misleading and one-sided” (DPR PMO)

During a podcast on Sunday, Modi said Pakistan has been at odds with India since Partition in 1947 and waged a “proxy war against us”. He also said Pakistan had stymied his peace overtures.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry responded to these remarks on Monday by describing them as “misleading and one-sided”. The ministry said in a statement that the comments “omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”, which remained unresolved for seven decades despite India’s “assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people”.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Pakistan’s reaction, especially the comments “about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Jaiswal added: “Instead of spreading lies, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation.”

He noted that the “real issue is Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism”, which is the “biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region”.

Modi had also said that terror attacks were often traced back to Pakistan, and that the world has “recognised that terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan”.

“When I became Prime Minister, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace,” Modi said.