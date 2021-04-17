Institute that helped fight the 1896 plague will now produce Covid jab

Mumbai: The institute where a vaccine was developed to inoculate Bombay’s residents against an outbreak of the Bubonic plague in 1896 will produce Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine to fight Covid, starting next year.

A day after receiving the Centre’s nod for transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based private firm which developed and manufactures Covaxin, to Maharashtra government-owned Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited, parent organisation Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing said it will develop a Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory to begin production.

The Union ministry of science and technology on Friday said that it would raise monthly production of Covaxin about tenfold to nearly 100 million doses by September in funding to boost Covaxin output by permitting two state-sector firms — Haffkine Biopharmaceutical and Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd -- to develop a combined monthly capacity of up to 35 million doses in the coming months.

Haffkine Institute will set up the laboratory at an estimated cost of ₹154 crore, following which it will be equipped to produce 228 million doses annually of Covaxin, Dr Sandeep Rathod, managing director, Haffkine Institute said.

“The manufacturing of the vaccine will be done in two phases — first, we will manufacture the raw material which we call the drug substance, and second, fill and finish of the product. We will manufacture the drug substance at our BSL -3 laboratory (which will be set up), and as part of the next step, the vaccine will be filled in bottles and the product will be finished. We are looking to start production in a year,” he said.

The fill and finish of the vaccines will happen at a plant located in the institute’s premises.

A BSL-3 laboratory usually takes years to set up, but Rathod said that the institute will aim to set one up within a year. The work undertaken in such a laboratory involves high-risk microbes that can cause potentially lethal diseases through respiratory transmission, and thus follows stringent containment protocols. For instance, the exhaust air from the laboratory cannot be recirculated, and the premises must have sustained directional airflow by drawing air from clean areas towards potentially contaminated areas.

“It is a biological product and approvals at each, and every step will be an integral part of the entire process,” Rathod said.

On Thursday, Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology of ministry of science and technology issued the permission for the state-run Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.

In January, the institute had sought permission from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech. ICMR and Bharat Biotech co-developed the vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorisation “in clinical trial mode” by India’s drugs regulator on January 3.

In March, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference to allow Haffkine Institute to manufacture the vaccine. The PM said at the time that the Centre would encourage the industries and institutions interested in manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine.

The institute’s proposal to ICMR sought funds from both, the state as well as the Centre. The proposal sought ₹87 crore under the Union government’s Covid Suraksha Yojana.

Haffkine Institute was established in 1899 by Dr Waldemar Mordecai Haffkine, who was deputed to then-Bombay to help authorities tackle the Bubonic plague outbreak in 1896. Haffkine started the Plague Research Laboratory and developed a vaccine that he first tested on himself and his assistant. The vaccine was then rolled out to inmates of a Byculla prison – all of whom survived the epidemic and did not contract the plague.

The vaccine was then rolled out among the Parsis, one of the first communities that agreed to be vaccinated en masse. The microbiologist is also credited for having developed an anti-cholera vaccine. The laboratory, which was opened in the Governor’s official residence in Parel – a site it has occupied since then – was renamed Haffkine Institute in 1925.

The multidisciplinary institute is engaged in training, research and testing of various aspects of infectious diseases. It is credited with developing a number of prophylactics in the recent past too, including the anti-rabies serum, anti-venom serum, and the oral polio vaccine.

With a view to expand the production activities and to meet the growing demands for medicines and lifesaving drugs, the Maharashtra government bifurcated the Haffkine Institute in 1975. Production of vaccines were entrusted to Haffkine Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited, a state-owned firm.