Institutes of Eminence to invite Nobel Laureates

The decision was taken in a review meeting of the IoEs headed by Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Feb 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The decision was taken in a review meeting of the IoEs headed by Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
         

Some of the country’s top institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) of Delhi and Mumbai, which were chosen as Institutes of Eminence (IoE), will invite Nobel laureates to their campuses, said HRD ministry officials on Monday.

According to a ministry statement, “institutions will invite Nobel laureates, academicians, professors, foreign faculty etc to visit… to enlarge and deepen the interface of India’s institutions of higher learning and globally recognised institutions of academic eminence”.

It was also decided that all the balance amount for the year 2019-2020 and new amount/funds to be paid to these institutions may be paid in the current financial year.

The meeting decided that a project monitoring unit will be established to monitor the progress of these institutions and the activities undertaken by them. The IoEs may also adopt and develop model villages as part of the Unnat Bharat scheme for sustainable development in rural India. As part of the IoE scheme, the Centre would develop ten government and ten private educational institutions as world class universities.

