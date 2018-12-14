Intelligence chiefs get 6-month extension

The government on Thursday gave extension in tenure to two intelligence chiefs — Rajiv Jain, director of domestic intelligence agency the Intelligence Bureau, and Anil Kumar Dhasmana, head of external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) — for six months.

Jain was to retire on December 30 while Dhasmana was to set to retire a day earlier on December 29. Both the chiefs get a fixed tenure of two years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Rajiv Jain, Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of 6 months beyond the present tenure,” said a government statement.

The statement added that the extension has been given in relaxation of Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958 and FR 56.

Similarly, the statement said Dhasmana too will continue to work for six more months beyond his present tenure up to December 29.

The statement also said that Anil Srivastava, a 1985-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer and advisor in the NITI Aayog, has been re-designated as principal advisor in the Aayog.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:24 IST