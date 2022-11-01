Home / India News / Intention not to trouble govt over blast but seek corrective measure: BJP

Intention not to trouble govt over blast but seek corrective measure: BJP

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST

A man, identified as Jamesha Mubin, had been charred to death in the gas cylinder explosion in the car near a temple in the city last Sunday,with the BJP claiming it to be a terror attack and the victim as an ISIS sympathiser

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said he state government and the police, instead of announcing it just as a cylinder explosion, should have described it as a terror attack or suicide attack so that the people of Coimbatore could be more alert. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said he state government and the police, instead of announcing it just as a cylinder explosion, should have described it as a terror attack or suicide attack so that the people of Coimbatore could be more alert. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India

Coimbatore

The BJP’s intention was not to trouble the Tamil Nadu government or the state police over the October 23 fatal car explosion in Coimbatore but make them take corrective measures and also expedite the probe, the saffron party’s state president K Annamalai said on Monday.

The TN BJP chief, who has raised a number of questions vis-a-vis the probe into the matter, which has since been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleged there was specific systematic failure in preventing the incident, despite central intelligence inputs over the movement of ‘radicalised’ youth.

“I don’t want to give trouble” to the government and police but he was raising the questions in the interest of the state and for expediting the probe, Annamalai told reporters here.

Reiterating that the Centre had given specific alert to three states and three cities, including Coimbatore, Annamalai said the state government and the police, instead of announcing it just as a cylinder explosion, should have described it as a terror attack or suicide attack so that the people of the city could be more alert.

A man, identified as Jamesha Mubin, had been charred to death in the gas cylinder explosion in the car near a temple in the city last Sunday,with the BJP claiming it to be a terror attack and the victim as an ISIS sympathiser.

“Despite the alert and also knowing that Mubin was under NIA radar since 2019, along withy 96 other who were close to ISIS, police failed to trace his movement,” he said adding that prevention of crime wuld have been better than detection.

This could be due to communication failure, as the intelligence agency and its sister agency in Tamil Nadu failed to act on the alert from the Centre on October 18, Annamalai said while displaying nails and ball-bearing allegedly found from the explosion site and appreciated the city police for rushing the spot and solving it swiftly.

It was not top officials but lower level personnel, who rushed to the site and managed to solve the case, he said. Earlier, Annamalai visited the site and the temple and held discussions with the temple priest.

He along with over 100 BJP cadres squatted on the temple premises and recited Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga and offered prayers to the Kottai Eswaran, the presiding deity

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out