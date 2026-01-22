Interfaith couple murdered, buried in shallow grave in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad

A young woman’s brothers murdered her and the man she was in a relationship with, and buried the interfaith couple in a shallow grave at Umri Sabzipur in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district after they found them together on Sunday, police said on Thursday. Additional police forces were rushed to Umri Sabzipur as the bodies were sent for post-mortem after inquest proceedings. (HT PHOTO)

Senior police superintendent Satpal Antil cited the investigation and added that Kajal Saini’s family objected to her relationship with Armaan Chaudhary.

The bodies of the couple, who were in a relationship for two years, were exhumed on Wednesday evening, triggering tensions in the area. Police said Chaudhary had gone to Saini’s home to meet her when they were killed and buried along the bank of a river.

Chaudhary’s family said they frantically searched for him and repeatedly visited the local police station but to no avail. On Wednesday, the family approached Satpal Antil, who ordered immediate action. The interrogation of suspects that followed led police to the burial site.

Satpal said Saini’s three brothers killed the couple. He added that the spade used in the murder was recovered, and two of the three accused have been arrested. Satpal said Chaudhary’s missing report was filed on Wednesday evening.

Additional police forces were rushed to Umri Sabzipur as the bodies were sent for post-mortem after inquest proceedings. “At present, there is no problem. The situation is completely under control,” said Satpal.