e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Interfaith marriages in families of BJP leaders examples of Love Jihad?” questions Bhupesh Baghel

‘Interfaith marriages in families of BJP leaders examples of Love Jihad?” questions Bhupesh Baghel

“Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of ‘love jihad’?” Baghel asked

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
File photo: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)
         

Raising questions on the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and law on inter-faith marriages, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked whether inter-religion marriages in families of BJP leaders fall under the definition of ‘’love jihad’’.

“Family members of several BJP leaders have also performed inter-religion marriages. I ask BJP leaders if these marriages come under the definition of ‘love jihad’?” Baghel asked while speaking to media persons on Saturday.

The statement came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced that his government will bring a strict law to curb “love jihad” and forcible religious conversion.

Also read: Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week

Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against ‘’love jihad’’.

Commenting over CM’s statement, senior BJP leader and former minister Ajay Chandrakar said that the CM should not make personnel comment over the issue.

“The law is yet to be formed by the governments and without reading the draft of the law, Chhattisgarh CM should avoid making personal comments... The statement made by the CM is below the belt,” said Chandrakar.

tags
top news
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In