International footballer works at brick kiln, Jharkhand govt promises help

For the second time in less than a year, 20-year-old Sangita Kumari, who has represented the country twice internationally in football, has felt the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working as a daily wager in a brick kiln in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Sangita says that the less repressive lockdown has at least allowed her to earn, even if it is a meagre amount for every brick she moves.

“Last year was really bad, there was a strict lockdown, and one could not even work for a daily wage,” she said. “There was nothing one could do, and we needed the money.” She added that this time she was able at least find work. “I get paid for every brick I lift. In a day, I make between ₹200-150.” She works from around 10 in the morning to 5 pm in the evening.

Sangita’s plight was highlighted on Saturday as the National Commission of Women (NCW) wrote to the chief secretary of the state and the All India Football Federation to intervene in her case and provide financial assistance to the sportsperson. “The condition of Ms. Sangita does bring embarrassment and shame to the country which should be addressed at priority. Ms Sangita has not just represented India on an international platform, but she has also represented Jharkhand in the world due to her own hard work and consistency,” the commission said.

According to the state sports secretary Pooja Singhal, the government is ascertaining the details to provide Sangita all necessary financial support and the district magistrate of Dhanbad has been told to take stock of the situation.

A state government official, on the condition of anonymity, said he believes that Sangita should be eligible for at least one of the scholarships offered to sportspersons. “Sangita’s case surely merits support, she is awaiting national trials,” the official said.

The official added that the government had last year identified seven sportspersons and supported them during the pandemic by housing them in Ranchi. “The chief minister (Hemant Soren) takes a personal interest in sports, and even held the portfolio as a minister until a few months ago. A new sports policy is awaiting the state cabinet nod which will ensure that sportspersons can be provided accident and health insurance. It has been delayed due to Covid-19.”

The official added that the priority was to ensure that Sangita receives the financial and structural support needed to pursue her career in the field. “The government will look into it and take action within the next couple of days. She is young, it is not a job that she needs, but the wherewithal to pursue the sport,” the official said.

Sangita said she had applied for a scholarship last year, but no money had come through so far. “I did apply, but have not received any amount yet,” she said. She has one younger brother, one elder brother and three elder sisters. Her father, she added, has only partial vision, leaving the siblings to take care of the household.

Sangita, however, is not expecting much. “Last year, the government interceded by providing ration,” she said. “The people who live nearby, some of our neighbours were the ones who got together and helped.”

This has not stopped the young woman from chasing her dream though. Every morning at 6:30, she heads to the local stadium to practice. “I practice from around 6:30 to 9:30 and then head to the kiln to work. There is no morning curfew time, so I get to play,” she said.