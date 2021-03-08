International Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Gujarat, says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said women were safe in the state because of total prohibition on liquor here.

While addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rupani said any relaxation in these restrictions would jeopardize the security of women.

"Women's safety and security is the responsibility of the government. Since liquor is a social evil, we never gave any relaxation in the prohibition policy. The day we give relaxations, women will no longer be safe," Rupani told the House on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Thanks to our liquor prohibition policy, women are able to travel alone at night without any fear," he added.

Unlike other countries where Women's Day celebrations are a one-day affair, respecting women as the manifestation of strength is a part of Indian culture, he said.

Though Gujarat has implemented 33 per cent reservation for women in police recruitment and 50 per cent reservation in local bodies like district panchayats and civic corporations, "it is desirable that more women are elected to the Assembly", the CM said.

There are 13 women MLAs in the 182-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel informed the House that these 13 women MLAs will get an additional grant of ₹1 crore for construction and repairing of roads in their constituencies.