International Yoga Day 2021: All you need to know about M-Yoga app

Giving the mantra of 'yoga se sahyog tak', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of M-Yoga app, which will host training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages. He said that the application will play a great role in expanding yoga across the world.

"In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," PM Modi said while addressing the lead programme of International Yoga Day.

He further said that the app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. "I believe that the application will play a great role in expanding Yoga across the world and will make the 'One World, One Health' motto a success," he added.

The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

Where to find M-Yoga app?

Available on the Google Play store, the app will be accessible around the world and will deliver the benefits of yoga to millions via audio and video training modules in different languages.

M-Yoga app for 12-65 age group

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for people aged 12-65 years. The WHO said that the app was developed through review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.

M-Yoga app in three languages

Currently, the M-Yoga app is available in French, English and Hindi, with more languages to be added in the coming months.