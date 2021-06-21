Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / International Yoga Day 2021: All you need to know about M-Yoga app
india news

International Yoga Day 2021: All you need to know about M-Yoga app

The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Available on the Google play store, the app will be accessible around the world.

Giving the mantra of 'yoga se sahyog tak', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of M-Yoga app, which will host training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages. He said that the application will play a great role in expanding yoga across the world.

"In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," PM Modi said while addressing the lead programme of International Yoga Day.

He further said that the app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. "I believe that the application will play a great role in expanding Yoga across the world and will make the 'One World, One Health' motto a success," he added.

The app is a work of collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

Where to find M-Yoga app?

Available on the Google Play store, the app will be accessible around the world and will deliver the benefits of yoga to millions via audio and video training modules in different languages.

M-Yoga app for 12-65 age group

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for people aged 12-65 years. The WHO said that the app was developed through review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.

M-Yoga app in three languages

Currently, the M-Yoga app is available in French, English and Hindi, with more languages to be added in the coming months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yoga international yoga day
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP