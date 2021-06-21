On International Yoga Day, MP launches mega vaccination campaign

On International Yoga Day on Monday, Madhya Pradesh launched a 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' or a mega inoculation drive against Covid-19 in an attempt to vaccinate more than one million people ahead of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the state government aims at vaccinating more than a million people against Covid-19 at its centres on Monday itself. "We have decided to start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' tomorrow, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Seven thousand centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres tomorrow itself," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday, according to ANI.

"It is important that we take precautionary steps timely (before the possible third wave) to avoid the kind of havoc the second wave of the pandemic had," Chouhan added. The chief minister also requested people to participate in the drive and urged them to not believe in the myths and rumours around the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Indore, the administration has set up 1050 booths of 500 centres to vaccinate around 300,000 people against Covid-19 as part of the 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan'. Dr BS Setya, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), told ANI that the 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30, except for Tuesday. There will be routine vaccination on Tuesdays.

Also read | Congress says over 200,000 died due to Covid in MP, demands correct figures

"For tomorrow's vaccination drive, we have arranged around 500 centres with 1050 sites. We have a target to vaccinate around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people. Then, the target will be 1 lakh each day from Wednesday onwards. People can come to the centres and do on the spot registration. They can also do registration a day before in case of a crowd," Setya said.

"We will have operators who can register on mobile if people will find long queues. All 18 people can come and get vaccinated. Those who have taken first dose of Covishield, and it has been 84 days since then, can also take jabs tomorrow," he added.

Also read | MP govt relaxes Covid restrictions; gyms, malls and fitness centres to open

State minister Tulsi Silavat and lawmaker Shankar Lalwani on Saturday chaired a meeting and appealed to public representatives, social organisations, religious heads, business organisations, industrialists, company heads and all political parties for cooperation in the vaccination drive.

"Madhya Pradesh chief minister has said that vaccination is the panacea for the Covid pandemic. He has given every district of the state a target. Indore is the largest city in the state. I appeal to all mothers, sisters, brothers, youth, sons, daughters, and students to get themselves vaccinated. Also, get their families, colonies, and villages vaccinated along with themselves. Because the vaccine is the only treatment for this infection. If anyone can make this Maha Abhiyan successful, it is you all - the residents of Indore," Tulsi Silavat said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported just 87 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in the recent past, and 30 fatalities, taking the tally to 789,261 and the death toll to 8767, the state health department said. Of the total 52 districts, 24 districts didn't record any new case in the last 24 hours in the state.

(With agency inputs)