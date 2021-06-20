International Yoga Day: MP plans to inoculate 10 lakh people against Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that his government will start a 'Vaccination Maha abhiyan (grand campaign)' from Monday, on the occasion on International Yoga Day. The initiative is yet another bid by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to increase the vaccination coverage in the state where daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on a downward slide.

Chouhan further said that his government will attempt to inoculate 10 lakh people in a single day (on Monday) as part of the grand campaign on International Yoga Day.

"We have decided to start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' tomorrow, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. 7000 centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres tomorrow itself," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 110 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 related fatalities that took the tally of infections to 7,89,174 and death toll to 8,737, according to state health department.

At least 365 patients were discharged from hospitals in 24-hour span, taking the count of recoveries to 7,77,995.

The toll in Bhopal stands at 972, while Indore has recorded 1,375 fatalities so far. With this, Indore has 438 active cases, while Bhopal has 851 patients undergoing treatment, an official of the health department said, adding that Madhya Pradesh now has 2,442 active cases.

Of 52 districts in the state, 22 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, according to the health department.

With the addition of 71,543 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh has reached over 1.13 crore.