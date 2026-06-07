‘Internet's kid’ who loves Sahir Ludhianvi, Dinkar: Behind Sarthak’s CBSE probe, a quest to ‘always ask questions’

When the Central Board of Secondary Education reminded Class 12 students about the last day to apply for re-evaluation, the teenager whose blog had upended the board in the past few days had a request. "Can u please extend the deadline please because i was busy this week exposing you," Sarthak Sidhant wrote on X on Sunday, replying cheekily to the board's notice. Sarthak Sidhant, 18, calls himself "the Internet's kid" and "a dork", with "a very rational approach of living life and thinking". (X/@rahulgandhi)

Cheeky replies appear to be his trademark online style, mixing them with anime references and one-liners, plus some serious inspiration from Urdu and Hindi poets not readily associated with his generation — Sahir Ludhianvi and Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’.

The Gen-Z teenager's joke at the CBSE's expense capped a week of intense action. His blog probing the board's new on-screen marking (OSM) system went viral; then he deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education; the government then transferred the CBSE's top two officers and ordered an inquiry into the OSM vendor and system; and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met him and his family. He has said reporters have swarmed to his Ranchi home.

‘Very rational approach of living life and thinking’ Behind the tender audit and harsh scrutiny is an 18-year-old who grew up in Bokaro, a government steel-plant town in Jharkhand, and moved to state capital Ranchi after his father died when he was in Class 10. He does not own a phone, he says. His love for the internet comes via his love originally for all things computer.

In a profile on one of his main online homes, he calls himself "the Internet's kid" and "a dork", an atheist with "a very rational approach of living life and thinking". And his idea of society is "very french revolution".

"I am who I am," says the profile, written long before any of the attention. "I won't change myself for you," he concludes there.

When he said in a recent interview that he does not like watching movies or web shows, and instead likes “old songs with meaningful lyrics playing in the background while I work on my computer”, he was asked to pick a favourite.

Cites Sahir's humanist poetry He reached for Sahir Ludhianvi, and the lines “Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega, Insan ki aulaad hai insaan banega”, ‘You will neither be a Hindu nor a Muslim; you are the child of a human being, and a human you shall be.’

This powerful message on secularism by Ludhianvi was featured in the 1959 film ‘Dhool Ka Phool’, decades before the internet was even properly imagined. Sahir Ludhianvi (1921–1980) was a leading voice of the Progressive Writers' Movement and a Padma awardee.