Internet to remain suspended in Karnal as farmers stir enters third day

Mobile internet and SMS services will continue to remain suspended in Karnal on Thursday as farmers’ agitation against administration excess during an earlier protest entered the third day in the district.

Issuing a statement, the Haryana government said the services were being banned "to stop the spread of misinformation" through social media platforms and will remain in effect till 11.59pm on Thursday. The order was being issued “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” in Karnal, read the statement signed by additional chief secretary Rajeev Arora.

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, Haryana Govt suspends mobile internet & SMS services in the district "to stop the spread of misinformation"; the order to remain in effect till 11:59 pm today pic.twitter.com/EtN0IfZjQd — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Talks between the farmers and the district administration failed to yield any positive result on Wednesday as the former continued their blockade of the mini secretariat in Karnal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the sit-in outside the key government building would continue and the agitation would gradually mirror the one being held for months along the borders of Delhi against the three central farm laws. Tikait said farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other places would join the stir in Karnal if their demand was not met.

The farmers have sought action against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28 .

Preparing for a long haul, farmers were seen pitching tents, arranging langar, hookahs, medicines, fruits, tea and snacks at the protest site on Tuesday. For entertainment, troupes of Ragini singers have arrived. Even CCTV cameras have been installed around the protest site and young volunteers were seen monitoring the movement of people.

The latest agitation began with a massive kisan mahapanchayat organised on Tuesday afternoon to press for the demands, including action against Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, who allegedly directed police to hit farmers on the head if they crossed the barricades on August 28.

